Baby opossum survives vicious attack in Hilton Head

(CNN) — A baby opossum is recovering after a vicious beating in the Low Country.

The Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who’s now been named Scarlett.

Staff there claim the animal was beaten with golf clubs in Hilton Head.

The opossum suffered numerous injuries, including a broken jaw and a gash across the throat.

Scarlett was also blinded from as a result of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources.

So far, more than $8 thousand dollars has been raised to aid Scarlett in her recovery process.