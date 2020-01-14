Gamecock Linebackers Coach leaving for Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a season full of coaching changes in Columbia, the Gamecocks are losing another assistant coach heading into 2020. Today, the University of Texas announced it was hiring South Carolina linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler as the Longhorns’ new linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

“I’ve recruited in the state of Texas before both at Boston College and New Mexico, but I’m excited to get to the city of Austin,” Hutzler said in a press release. “I’ve only been through as a visitor, but I’ve heard nothing but great things from a lot of different people, and I’m excited to get our family there and moved in and get started.”

Hutzler had spent the last four seasons working with the Gamecocks linebackers and also served as special teams coordinator at South Carolina. He had previously worked under Will Muschamp two different times at Florida, in 2011 and then again in 2014.