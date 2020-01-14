Luke Kuechly announces retirement from the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly announced that it was time for him to step away from the game of football and retire.

The face, the heart, the soul of our defense.https://t.co/3SaWsUHL9k — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

The 28-year-old linebacker from Boston College spent the last eight seasons with the Panthers. He earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl, was named to seven All-Pro AP teams, and lead the NFL in tackles in his time in the league.

He earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2012, and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said. “It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away.”