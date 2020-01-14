Parts of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to take a walk or run near the Riverwalk, parts of it are closed in West Columbia.

City officials say the West Columbia Riverwalk, from the Gervais Street Bridge to the Moffatt Street entrance, is closed temporarily due to flooding.

According to the city, when the water subsides and the Riverwalk path is clear, they will announce when all areas of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park are open to the public.