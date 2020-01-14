REPORT: Panthers to hire LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after helping the LSU Tigers win a national championship, reports are circulating on social media that passing game coordinator Joe Brady is leaving the Tigers to become Matt Rhule’s offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

I can confirm @AdamSchefter report that LSU passing coordinator Joe Brady has agreed to terms to become the next offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 14, 2020

Brady has established himself as one of the most coveted assistants in college football after revitalizing the LSU offense and helping Joe Burrow become the electric Heisman-winning quarterback he was in 2019.

Under Brady, LSU led the nation in total yards per game (568.5), most first downs (418), passing yards (6,024), and scoring offense (48.4 pts/game).

The details of Brady’s deal with Carolina are not yet known, and the club has yet to confirm the hiring.