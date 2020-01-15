The U.S. Still Spends Billions to Subsidize Fossil Fuel

John Farley,

Have you ever wondered how much money the United States spends to subsidize fossil fuel (gas, oil, coal, etc.)? According to a study done by the World Monetary Fund, it’s a staggering $650 billion annually! Imagine if that amount of money were spent on renewable energy…

All of the governments of the world spend roughly $5.2 trillion annually. That works out to be roughly 6.5% of the worlds economic activity! Again, imagine if that money were spent on renewable energy – instead of propping up industries that are the leading causes of Global Warming.

Here’s the full publication:

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/05/02/Global-Fossil-Fuel-Subsidies-Remain-Large-An-Update-Based-on-Country-Level-Estimates-46509

