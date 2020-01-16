Boeing shows new orders fell by more than half in 2019

The maker of the 737 Max releases new numbers showing a drop in orders after two deadly plane crashes in 2019

(CNN) —Boeing has announced there were more cancellations than new orders in 2019.

The company reported its final order numbers and deliveries for 2019 this week.

Total orders for commercial jets last year fell by 87 jets and deliveries also tumbled 53% percent from 806 to 380.

Boeing says much of that is due to the grounding of the 737 max.