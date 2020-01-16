Columbia Housing Director: Demolition of Allen Benedict Court buildings should start by April

Ivory Mathews says the demolition will happen "within the first quarter"

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Executive Director of Columbia Housing says buildings on the Allen Benedict Court site could be demolished within the next few months.

Ivory Mathews says the demolition date will be determined once they get the results of an environmental assessment, which is set to be finished by the end of the month.

This comes after two people died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in the complex back in January 2019, which led to more than 400 people being evacuated from their homes.

Mathews says once the demolition is finished, a new chapter can begin on the property.

“The demolition of those buildings will certainly signify a new opportunity where the residents of the Columbia community have an opportunity to see something more vibrant on that site,” said Mathews in the Columbia Housing podcast.

Mathews says she plans to have public feedback meetings after the demolition to determine what will be built on the property.