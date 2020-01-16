SC General Assembly passes bill making Daylight Saving Time year-round

( ) – Spring forward for good? That’s the hope for South Carolina legislators.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a bill Wednesday that intends to make Daylight Saving Time the standard for the state year-round. The bill is now on the desk of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature.

But wait! There is one caveat– even though both the Senate and the House have passed the bill, it still requires congressional approval. There are dueling bills in the House and Senate on the federal level that would make either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The state bill, S-11, reads:

“To provide that the South Carolina General Assembly intends for Daylight Saving Time to be the year-round standard of the entire state should the United States Congress amend certain related federal law to allow states to observe daylight saving time year round.”

Currently, during the fall and winter, the majority of the United States operates under Standard Time; the period of time referred to as Daylight Saving Time is during the spring and summer.