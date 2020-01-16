Suspects wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins on Crown Point Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is looking for at least four suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Columbia.

Authorities released video of the incident at a home on Crown Point Road on January 10.

According to investigators, before 4 a.m., the suspects went through two unlocked vehicles in a carport and stole items that include cash.

Police say another vehicle break-in happened on Old Woodlands Road on January 9.

(Courtesy: CPD) Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins at Crown Point Road.

(Courtesy: CPD) Male suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins on Crown Point Road.

(Courtesy: CPD) Female suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins on Crown Point Road.





Officers say at approximately 10:30 p.m., someone stole gun accessories from another unlocked vehicle.

According to authorities, there were no signs of forced entry on any vehicles involved in these incidents.

If you know who the suspects are or have information on these crimes, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.