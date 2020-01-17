2 men charged with 26 counts related to child porn

Tristan Thomas Logan Macgyver Alexander Kirk-Frost. (JRLDC)

Kevin Scott Blank. (JRLDC)



By Zuri Anderson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – Two men were arrested on Tuesday and charged with 26 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Tristan Thomas Logan Macgyver Alexander Kirk-Frost, 30, of Murrells Inlet, is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kevin Scott Blank, 58, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say both men distributed multiple files of child pornography; Kirk-Frost is also accused of possessing multiple files of child pornography.

Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators received multiple tips via CyberTipline.