President Trump signs disaster declaration to help earthquake devastated Puerto Rico

(CNN) — Help is now on the way for Puerto Rico… after a series of earthquakes devastated the area.

President Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday that frees up Federal funds for grants that can be used for temporary housing and home repairs.

Property owners can also apply for low-cost loans to cover uninsured losses.

The assistance covers residents of some of the hardest hit areas of the island.