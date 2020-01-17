Relay for life 2020 is officially underway

The annual event to raise money and awareness for cancer kicked off fundraising efforts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — the 2020 relay for life season is officially under way.

Thursday, The American Cancer Society held it’s kick off event at Stonebridge Gardens.

The organization met with vendors, host organizations and participants to talk about this years theme, ‘the Eighties’ and to kick off fundraising efforts.

There will be more than 10 different Relay for Life events held in our area this year.

to donate or to register for a walk visit the relay for life here