SC officer released from hospital after cruiser is struck, DUI arrest made

by Matt Dillane

A Georgetown police officer is recovering after being .

According to officials, Sergeant Scott Scogin was in his police cruiser while he was helping a disabled motorist.

The cruiser was then hit by another vehicle.

Sgt. Scogin was transported to an area hospital while authorities arrested the other driver on suspicion of DUI.

Late Friday night, officers said Sgt. Scogin was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities did not name the driver who was arrested.