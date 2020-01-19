Yes, it appears another Jeep is stuck along Myrtle Beach

By Andrew James

Jeep’s and the sands of Myrtle Beach do not seem to go well together after now another SUV appears to be stuck on the beach.

A viewer shared the photo below with ABC 15’s Ed Piotrowski showing a grey Jeep Patriot stuck in the sand.

Ed said the viewer reported the Jeep was stuck near the Springmaid Pier on Myrtle Beach’s south end. You may recall as Hurricane Dorian began to cut along the coast of South Carolina in 2019, a .