CDC confirms the coronavirus has made its way to the US from China

(CNN) – The new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and killed six victims in china is now in the United States.

Health officials say a male patient is in isolation at a hospital in Washington.

They say the man recently traveled from Wuhan to Washington.

Right now officials are compiling a list of people the patient may have had contact with since his return.

Not much is known about this new virus except that it can spread person to person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now expanding screening of passengers arriving from Wuhan to two more US airports: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

All passengers flying to the US from Wuhan will now fly into one of those two airports or Los Angeles International, San Francisco International or JFK in New York which all started screenings last week.