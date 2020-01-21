“It’s in our DNA”: Gamecock baseball trying to get back to Omaha in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finishing with 28-28 record might not seem like a failure at most college baseball programs. It is at South Carolina.

Coming off a .500 season and a 8-22 record in SEC play, this team sees an immediate need to get back to its winning ways.

The Gamecocks established a standard of unparalleled excellence one decade ago by winning back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011, and reaching the College World Series in three straight seasons.

In this new decade, the goal for South Carolina is to find a way to make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2012. This team has come close — like the 2018 season where it was one game away, but fell to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional — but now has to find a way to get over that hump.

No player on this current Gamecock roster has experienced the taste of a World Series trip yet. They’re hoping that changes in 2020.

South Carolina kicks off the season on Feb. 14 at Founders Park against Holy Cross.