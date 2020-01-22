Home burglary suspect breaking into home caught on camera

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a home in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video showing showing a guy slowly opening up a window of a home on Lochmore Drive near Leesburg Road.

Forensic evidence from the scene identified the suspect as Reginel Wroten.

RCSD says he used a pry bar to open the window and took several things including electronics and clothing early in the morning on January 1.

Wroten is wanted for burglary, larceny and fraud.

If you happen to know anything about the case please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.