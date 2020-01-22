ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver was killed after hitting a culvert early this morning.

Authorities say it happened after 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 21 near Chips Road.

According to investigators, a driver of a box truck was travelling north, when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a culvert.

Troopers say the victim died on scene but it was not known if the victim was wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.