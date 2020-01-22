Preview of the 2020 State of the State address

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Education, health care, and tax cuts are all expected to be highlights of this evening’s speech.

Some of those goals were laid out in the governor’s proposed spending plan released earlier this month. That included raising teacher pay by three thousand dollars, and expanding full-day Pre-K to all four year olds from lower income families across the state.

The Governor is also expected to discuss tax cuts and proposed rebates for South Carolina tax payers.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is at the State house for the Governor’s 2020 State of the State address and will have the very latest in live coverage on what changes the says South Carolinians can look forward to in the coming year when you join us tonight on ABC Columbia news at 11.