Two men arrested for stealing multiple weapons and a Purple Heart in Orangeburg

(Courtesy: OCSO) Austin Hicks

(Courtesy: OCSO) Detorian Dickson

(Courtesy: OCSO) Two arrested after stealing multiple weapons in Orangeburg.

(Courtesy: OCSO) Stolen Purple Heart medal recovered.

(Courtesy: OCSO) Multiple weapons, fireworks and other stolen items recovered.









ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested two men accused of multiple burglaries since December last year.

Authorities say Austin Hicks, 33 and Detorian Dickson, 29, are both charged with stolen goods and additional charges.

According to investigators, a traffic stop led to them conducting a search warrant at a home on Cogburn Lane on January 16.

At that home, officials say they found multiple stolen items like weapons, a Purple Heart medal, fireworks, dolls, and others that led to Hicks and Dickson being arrested.

Deputies say they also found items like an aluminum boat and a trailer that was stolen from a shed on Willie Road in December.

Officials say they recovered fireworks and a utility trailer that was stolen from another shed on Shillings Bridge Road on Christmas.

According to investigators, they found items like a stolen washer and dryer set and several dolls that were taken from another home on Willie Road on January 13.

Authorities say both suspects are expected to have their bond hearings this weekend.