$1 million dollar winning lottery ticket sold in Lexington

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — If you purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing, you may want to double check those numbers because you may have the winning ticket.

A spokesperson for the SC Education Lottery says someone purchased a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers winning them a cool $1 million smackers. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the Stop -n- Shop convenience store located along North Lake Drive.

The winning numbers are: 11-33-44-59-67 and a Powerball of 8.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $393 million dollars.