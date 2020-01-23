Gamecock baseball scrimmaging three times this weekend

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team will begin full team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

Team practice for all of college baseball begins on Friday, Jan. 24 as the Gamecocks will scrimmage that day at 3:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will retake the field on Saturday, Jan. 25 with a 1 p.m. scrimmage. First pitch for Sunday’s scrimmage is set for 3:30 p.m.

The 2020 Fan Fest will be on Sunday, Feb. 9. Start time and more information will be announced in the near future.