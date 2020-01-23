Grab the resume: Teacher Recruitment Fair hosted by Lexington Richland Five

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at Midlands events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Teachers looking to take on a new assignment have a chance to attend a job fair in Lexington-Richland School District Five.

The district is hosting a teacher recruitment event on February 1, 2020.

It will be held at the Center for the Arts at Irmo High School from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Online registration is open now through January 30th. You can register the day of the event.

According to a release, job seekers attending the Teacher Recruitment Event are asked to bring several copies of their resume.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/TeachIn52020.