House Minority Leader gives Democratic responds to State of the State

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After Governor Henry McMaster finished his speech for the 2020 State of the State address, House Minority Leader and Richland County Representative Todd Rutherford gave the Democratic response.

Rutherford highlighted the need for criminal justice reform, legalizing medical cannabis as a safer alternative to the ongoing opioid crisis, and even calling an abortion bill a “divisive” waste of money. The same waste of tax dollars Rutherford says another rebate from the state’s surplus would be.

Representative Rutherford did however applaud the Governor’s stance on Universal 4 -k Education calling the move a quote, “great idea” but says there’s a lot more work to be done.