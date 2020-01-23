Local Living: Something ‘Wicked’ is flying into the Koger Center

Broadway in Columbia presents 'Wicked' at the Koger Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We are headed to Broadway in our look at Local Living.

Something “Wicked” is flying into the Koger Center.

Tonight Broadway in Columbia presents ‘Wicked’. It is the untold story from the Land of Oz about the Witches of Oz.

There are plenty of performances now through February 9, 2020. In all, there are 24 shows.

Some of the first shows are sold out but there are tickets available for other performances.

For information on Wicked tickets, click here :

https://usck-internet.choicecrm.net/ChoiceCRM.NET/templates/USCK/?prod=WICKED#/events