Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85

(CNN)— The longtime PBS Anchor, Jim Lehrer has died.

Lehrer who may be most well known for his more than 30 years as the host of the PBS show he ‘Newshour’ passed away today. According to a statement released by PBS says he died “peacefully in his sleep at home.”

Lehrer had served as a moderator for a dozen presidential debates, more than any other journalist in history. He started the ‘Newshour’ program back in 1975, and anchored it for 36 years.

Lehrer was 85 .