SC State university names honors college after late Emily England Clyburn

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) –South Carolina State University honors one of its alumna, the late Dr. Emily England0-Clyburn, by naming its honors college after her.

Dr. Clyburn, was a Librarian, Activist, Philanthropist, trailblazer and the wife and right hand of House Majority Whip and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn.

Through her life, Dr. Clyburn fought for civil rights and education for everyone.

During Wednesday night’s ceremony six students from SC State University were inducted as Emily England-Clyburn Honors College Scholars.