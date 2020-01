Man wanted for credit card fraud at multiple stores in Columbia

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Credit card fraud suspect.

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Surveillance picture of the suspect's Dodge Charger.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find a man wanted for credit card fraud.

Authorities say he’s accused of stealing a woman’s credit card and making fraudulent charges at multiple stores.

Police say they believe the suspect drove in a Dodge Charger during the crimes.

If you know who or where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.