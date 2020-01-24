Scientists: ‘Doomsday’ clock indicates how close we are to destroying earth

(CNN) —We’re getting closer to the end of time…at least that is the word according to scientists who say the reset of the ‘Doomsday Clock’ symbolizes growing global concerns.

The bulletin of the Atomic Scientists say the Doomsday Clock warns us about how close we are to destroying the earth. Midnight on the clock symbolizes the end of the world.

As of right now, the hand is hovering just 100 seconds out.

The main factors that determine how close we are to midnight include the threat of nuclear weapons and climate change. The last time the clock was reset was in 2018,

to 11:58PM.