Surgeon General releases report on benefits to quitting smoking

(CNN) — A new report by the Surgeon General released aims to point out how beneficial it is to quit smoking at any age.

This is the first report by the Surgeon General to focus solely on smoking since 1990.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

The report also notes that there is not enough evidence to support claims that e-cigarettes can help users stop smoking, but does suggest that more research is needed.

