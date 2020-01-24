‘Wicked’ cast members talk about tour stop in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ is underway at the Koger Center, with several sold out performances, and tickets becoming harder to get.

A few principle cast members met on Friday to talk about the show and the tour’s stop in Columbia.

“When I saw ‘Wicked’ as a kid, that became a dream role instantly, Elphaba did,” said Talia Suskauer, who portrays Elphaba.

The national tour of Wicked is the largest production ever held at the Koger Center.

“We’re going to have three weeks of performances, 24 performances, and the most that we’ve ever hosted here is eight,” said Nate Terracio, Director of the Koger Center.

“It’s very rare that we come to a place that we’ve never been before. So that energy is palpable here at the Koger Center. People are coming, and it’s like we’re doing the show for the first time. Because most people haven’t seen it, and that’s very, very special and very cool for us,” said Suskauer.

“There’s a lot of people that have never seen the show before, ever. So it’s an honor to be their first Glinda! And it’s been such a good reception, it’s just such an exciting time,” says Glinda actress Allison Bailey.

Cast members said being in this production is a dream come true.

“It’s always so special for me, especially when my mom comes to see the show. She hears so many little girls singing ‘Popular,’ singing along with me, and that’s a really full circle moment because she took me to see the show for the first time,” said Bailey.

In just the first few performances in Columbia, the audience has already made an impression on the cast. Especially the youngest audience members.

“It was such a blast! We really did, I thought ‘Go Columbia!’” said Sharon Sachs, who plays Madame Morrible.

“When the kids are there, they get it. The kids are like this, and they let it go,” said Cleavant Derricks, or The Wizard.

Kids, and adults, from all over the Midlands can see the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

“I really love showing people all around the country that there is more to her than just the green exterior,” said Suskauer.

“A lot of the people coming are not just Columbia people, people are driving in from the regional area,” said Terracio. “And so it lets them see us as a city kind of like Charleston or Greenville or Charlotte.”

“This show is just as strong and just as well done as the Broadway show. You’re not losing anything with this national tour, you’re getting it all,” said Derricks.

Performances of Wicked run at the Koger through Feb. 9. You can click here for more information and to purchase tickets.