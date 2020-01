Deadline to register to vote in SC primary is January 30

(WOLO) – You have less than a week to register to vote for the upcoming primary elections.

The deadline is Thursday, January 30th.

You can register to vote online at SCvotes.org by using the SC Votes app or by registering in person at your county voter registration offices.

Most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday so make sure to check your local office for specific hours.