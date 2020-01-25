Woman, 72, charged in North Charleston murder case
by Drew Tripp
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A 72-year-old woman is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection a deadly shooting in North Charleston this month.
Authorities said Saturday Linda Mozelle Grant Hines, known as “Granny,” helped two murder suspects, Jabari Lee and Terris White, hide from police
Lee and White were wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Courtenay Smalls.
Smalls was found shot to death along St. Francis Street the night of January 8. Lee and White were arrested January 17.
Hines was due before a magistrate for a bond hearing on Saturday morning.