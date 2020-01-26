1 arrested, another sought in SC triple murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another in a triple murder in South Carolina.

WCSC-TV reports Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says deputies arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington, of St. Stephen, and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey, of Summerville.

Washington has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 23-year-old Martice Green, 22-year-old Desmond Williams and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs who were found in a car in a field in Pineville on Monday. All three of the victims were from St. Stephen.