2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at SC nightclub

HARTSVILLE, SC (WOLO) – A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning killed two people and injured several others, according to police.

The Hartsville Police Department responded to the shooting at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Investigators remained on scene through Sunday morning.

The Darlington County Coroner pronounced two of the victims dead. According to initial HPD, six people were being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not provided.

HPD says SLED and the US Marshals Service are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 843.610.0633.