WATCH: Alex English shares memories, stories about Kobe Bryant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex English met Kobe Bryant as a high school player at a basketball camp featuring some of the best high school seniors in the country. It didn’t take him long to realize Bryant would one day be great.

“There were a lot of great players there, but he just had a flair,” English said. “Of course he was the MVP of that camp. But that was my first time meeting him, and thinking, ‘This kid, he has got gump. And he is going to be great.’ And he proved me right.”

English retired from the NBA in 1990 as an eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA second team member. He never played in the league with Bryant, but immediately saw the impact he had on the game.

He got to experience that impact first-hand on Jan. 22, 2006. English was an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, and was on the bench as they faced off against Bryant and the Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

That night, Kobe Bryant made history with an 81-point performance. English had the best seat in the house to witness that greatness.

“I was just honored to be sitting on that bench, even though we lost,” English said. “Throughout his career, he’s just been great basketball player, and a great ambassador for the game.”

He described receiving the news of Bryant’s death as a “gut punch,” and knows an entire generation of basketball fans has lost its idol today.

“I know just from watching my sons… they thought he was the best basketball player to ever play the game,” English said. “Whenever he played, they felt like he would win. Nobody could stop Kobe.”