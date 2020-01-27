Frank Martin shares his thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s passing, legacy on the game of basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin addressed the media, and opened his press conference by sharing his thoughts on the passing of basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

While Martin never had the chance to meet Bryant, he was always and admirer of the fierce competitor Bryant was, as well as the indelible mark he leaves on the game of basketball.

“Kobe’s one of the great teammates,” Martin said. “Great teammates aren’t the nice guys. Great teammates are the ones that uplift everyone, and take on the responsibility of the good and the bad days… We need more teammates like Kobe Bryant in today’s society.”

Martin also then went on to praise Bryant’s work and legacy off the court.

“That level of competitiveness that he had to uplift people while he was playing, now he was using it for life,” Martin said. “It’s about impacting people in a positive way to get them to aspire to do more and give them hope. Guys that do what he did, we need more of that in this world.”