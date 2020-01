Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp commits to Colorado State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Hammond senior quarterback Jackson Muschamp announced on social media that he would be committing to play for Colorado State in 2020.

Very excited to announce that I am committed to Colorado State University!!! Go Rams! #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/uIFJxzs4do — Jackson Muschamp (@JacksonMuschamp) January 26, 2020

Muschamp leaves Hammond after leading the Skyhawks to back-to-back championships in his last two years with the school. He also had offers from Boston College, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Wofford, Western Carolina, and Samford.