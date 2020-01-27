Kershaw deputies looking for missing man with dementia

(Courtesy: KCSO) Henry Mock

(Courtesy: KCSO) Mock was last seen Sunday on Mohican Court.



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they need your help to find a missing man with dementia.

Authorities say Henry Mock, 67, was last seen leaving his house at Mohican Court at 10 a.m. Sunday.

They also say he’s missing in the area of the Indian Meadows Subdivision in Lugoff, off Dry Branch Road, between Koon Road and Tower Road.

According to investigators, he was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a brown jacket and a ball cap.

Officials say Mock also has heart and lung problems.

According to deputies, he is 5’10” and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.