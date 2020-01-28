LeBron James: Kobe Bryant’s legacy becomes my responsibility

LeBron James, in his first public reaction to the death of Kobe Bryant, said he will take on the legacy of the Lakers great as his own responsibility.

James, in a lengthy post to Instagram, said he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the deaths of Bryant and his daughter Sunday in a helicopter crash and that he has “much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it.”

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” James wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine aboard a helicopter flight Sunday morning that crashed in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles. There were no survivors. The cause of the crash is unknown, but a federal investigation is underway.

The crash came a day after James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

As late as 10:39 p.m. ET Saturday, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating James on Twitter during the Lakers‘ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

James, his teammates and the Lakers coaching staff found out about Bryant’s death while on the team plane back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia.

In news coverage after the plane landed, a visibly shaken James could be seen wiping his eyes with tissues as he walked alone off the tarmac.