Man shot during barber shop armed robbery on Belleville Road is now charged

(Courtesy: OCSO) Two arrested for armed robbery at Belleville Road barber shop.

(Courtesy: OCSO) Treshawn Green



ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they charged a man for an armed robbery at a barber shop last year, where he was shot.

Authorities say Tyrone Brown, 28, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping for the robbery on Belleville Road on October 16 after he was released from a local hospital last week.

Deputies say Treshawn Green, 25, faces the same charges for the robbery.

According to investigators, around 1:30 p.m., Green and Brown entered the barber shop armed and demanding anything of value.

Officials say some employees got their weapons and fired several shots at both suspects, hitting Brown.

Authorities say Green was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where he was denied bond.