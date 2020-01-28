S.C. law enforcement agencies raise more than $1 million for Special Olympics

For about 30 years, South Carolina law enforcement agencies have helped raise money and awareness for Special Olympics through fundraising events.

Columbia. S.C. (WOLO) — For about 30 years, South Carolina law enforcement agencies have helped raise money and awareness for Special Olympics through fundraising events.

On Tuesday, they announced $1,030,83 was raised through the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run. This is the second year in a row that more than $1 million has been raised.

“That’s a huge amount of money, and we have to thank the people that support law enforcement when we’re out at these events, raising money for these athletes,” said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol. He also represented the S.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Officers from more than 90 different agencies in S.C. raised money for Special Olympics in 2019.

“This is a world that everybody should feel included and accepted in, and through Torch Run that’s one of our goals is to spread that message,” said Southern.

“We are able to allow our athletes to do so many cool things with the assistance of this money that they raise,” said Leigh Lowery, Director of Communications with Special Olympics S.C.

The money helps the 29,614 Special Olympics athletes in the state.

“The athletes, they hit you right here. They hit you in the heart. They’re no different than you and I. They may have an intellectual disability, but that makes them no different. They just want to be included and accepted in everything that we do,” said Southern.

“They are so passionate about not only their career as law enforcement officers, but also giving back to our athletes,” said Lowery.

Fundraising for 2020 is already underway, and officers hope to continue making a difference in the athlete’s lives.

“Some of my best friends are Special Olympics athletes,” said Southern.

The next event where officers will fundraise is the Polar Plunge, which happens in different locations across the state.

For more information on Special Olympics S.C. and the Polar Plunge, click here.