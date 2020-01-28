SC Caucus of Black School Board address needs of teachers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Caucus of Black School Board members gathered to address the needs of South Carolina teachers.

While the ‘S.C. Career Opportunity’ and ‘Access for all Act’ doesn’t address all the needs for teachers in the state, the board members believe this will be a start to reforming the states education system.

The legislation would address issues like standardized tests, ways to hold failing school districts accountable and add five more days to the schools calendar. As well as the looking at ways to stop districts from using emergency powers to remove entire boards of directors at a time.