SC Dept. of Revenue offers tips on Data Privacy Day

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday is Data Privacy Day.

January 28th is observed every year to create awareness about the importance of respecting on-line privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust.
Tuesday the South Carolina Department of Revenue released some tips to keep your information safe on-line.
They include managing privacy settings, thinking about what you share before posting on social media, and strengthening your passwords.
