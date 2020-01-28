SC Dept. of Revenue offers tips on Data Privacy Day

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday is Data Privacy Day.

January 28th is observed every year to create awareness about the importance of respecting on-line privacy, safeguarding data, and enabling trust.

Tuesday the South Carolina Department of Revenue released some tips to keep your information safe on-line.

They include managing privacy settings, thinking about what you share before posting on social media, and strengthening your passwords.

