Tax filing season is officially underway

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For those who enjoy getting a jump on things, Monday January 27th was the first day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started accepting individual income tax returns.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has released some tips to help make filing your returns go smoothly.

SCDOR says you should file online for a faster and more accurate processing.

you should make sure you have all your W-2’s and 10-99’s and other necessary forms before filing. Also make sure you review the changes to the 2020 filing season so you are not caught off guard. Last but not least, check your return status online after you file.

If you have questions about filing your taxes you can click on the link here for

The South Carolina department of Revenue