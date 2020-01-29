Man arrested after deputies find nearly 8k worth of drugs, handgun

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office has arrested 42 year old Londell Sackel and charged him with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Intent to Distribute various drugs including hydrocodone, marijuana, and cocaine, molly, or ecstasy.

Authorities say they were able to obtain a search warrant for Sackels’ home after getting information about narcotics inside of the Livingston Avenue residence.

Once the narcotics division executed the search warrant they say they found cars on the property that were in various states of repair. Upon searching those cars, authorities say they uncovered the drugs officials say had an estimated street value of nearly 8 thousand dollars. A 9mm handgun was located on the property as well.

All items authorities say Sackel admitted belong to him.

According to one Orangeburg investigator, statistics show that there were 749 opioid related deaths in South Carolina in 2017.