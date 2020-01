Overnight fire contained at Petan Apartments of Saint Andrews

(ABC Columbia/Victor Ysisola) Overnight fire at Petan Apartments of St. Andrews.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after containing an apartment fire overnight.

Authorities say the fire happened at Petan Apartments of Saint Andrews on Beatty Road.

According to investigators, they are looking into the cause of the fire.

Officials are also investigating the damage done to the apartment complex.