You’ve Never Seen the Sun Like This Before
Below is a close up photo of a small portion of the sun. It was taken by the world’s largest solar telescope. The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) — the highest-resolution image of our star to date — last month.
According to space.com “The image begins what scientists hope will be a nearly 50-year study of the Earth’s most important star. The new images reveal small magnetic structures in incredible detail. As construction on the 4-meter telescope winds down on the peak of Haleakala on the Hawaiian island of Maui, more of the telescope’s instruments will begin to come online, increasing its ability to shed light on the active sun.”
The rest of the article is here.
