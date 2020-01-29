You’ve Never Seen the Sun Like This Before

Below is a close up photo of a small portion of the sun. It was taken by the world’s largest solar telescope. The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) — the highest-resolution image of our star to date — last month.

According to space.com “The image begins what scientists hope will be a nearly 50-year study of the Earth’s most important star. The new images reveal small magnetic structures in incredible detail. As construction on the 4-meter telescope winds down on the peak of Haleakala on the Hawaiian island of Maui , more of the telescope’s instruments will begin to come online, increasing its ability to shed light on the active sun.”

The rest of the article is here.

https://www.space.com/first-sun-image-from-massive-solar-telescope.html?utm_source=notification