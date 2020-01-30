Judy Scott, Walter Scott’s mother, has died

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Family of Judy Scott have confirmed she passed away on Tuesday, January 28.

Judy Scott was the mother of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who died after being shot in the back while running away from former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager in April 2015.

The incident sparked a historic civil rights trial, which led to Slager pleading guilty in 2017 to using excessive force.

Mrs. Scott helped keep peace in the Lowcountry following her son’s shocking death. She pleaded with people to avoid further violence, and to let justice play out.

Deeply religious, Scott found through her faith the ability to forgive Slager.

Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson took to Facebook to express her thoughts following Scott’s passing:

“Judy Scott was quite simply a remarkable woman. I am so sorry to hear that she passed away. I wish that I had grown to know and love her under different circumstances. This community still does not quite understand how fortunate we are and how grateful we should be that Miss Judy was the matriarch who not only led her family to peace, but who also led the rest of us. I am convinced that without Miss Judy, our community would have burned. God rest her soul.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for Mrs. Scott. Arrangements are being handled by the Dickerson Mortuary in North Charleston.

Her obituary and funeral service information on the Dickerson Mortuary web page once finalized.